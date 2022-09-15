Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,064 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.6% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 46,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.7% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.58. 405,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,427,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.