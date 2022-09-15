Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,505,000 after buying an additional 47,206 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $555.18. 19,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $568.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

