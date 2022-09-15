Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZHF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

