STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Up 3.2%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.05. Approximately 180,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 261,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.88 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

