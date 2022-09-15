Step Hero (HERO) Market Capitalization Reaches $26,967.94

Step Hero (HERO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Hero has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Step Hero has a total market cap of $26,967.94 and approximately $48,332.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,801.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00065314 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

