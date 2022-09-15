Stephens Group LLC Cuts Position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Stephens Group LLC trimmed its stake in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,796,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,371 shares during the quarter. CS Disco makes up about 61.0% of Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stephens Group LLC owned about 13.32% of CS Disco worth $140,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE LAW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 7,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,890. CS Disco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

