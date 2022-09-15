Sterling Investment Management LLC Buys 232 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $120.04. 104,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,781. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

