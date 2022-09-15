Sterling Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,435 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.