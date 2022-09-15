Sterling Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.3% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after buying an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.86. 99,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.24. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

