Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Up 45.9% in August

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 588,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $59.27. 554,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

