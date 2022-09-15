Stifel Nicolaus Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $223.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $223.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. UBS Group reduced their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $204.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $304.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $153,111,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.