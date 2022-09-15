Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 249.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,887,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.38. 11,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,695. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

