Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.56. 66,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

