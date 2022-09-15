Stillwater Investment Management LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.07. 218,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

