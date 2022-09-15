Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,122 shares of company stock valued at $878,957. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

