StockNews.com Downgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after buying an additional 518,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after acquiring an additional 357,499 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

