StockNews.com Downgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after buying an additional 518,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after acquiring an additional 357,499 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.