StockNews.com Lowers United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
UMC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.
NYSE UMC opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
