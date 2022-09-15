StockNews.com Lowers United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

UMC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE UMC opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

