Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 142,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 21.4% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $184.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,633. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

