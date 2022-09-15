Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,427,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.