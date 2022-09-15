Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.03. 46,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,407. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average is $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.