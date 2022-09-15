Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 484 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Grid by 859.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289,210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $30,633,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

