STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Shares Gap Up to $26.79

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $31.73. STORE Capital shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 731,258 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 29.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

