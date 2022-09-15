Strike Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Strike has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $58.89 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $17.59 or 0.00087281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,351.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.22 or 0.07304969 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00822181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035388 BTC.

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,348,135 coins. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

