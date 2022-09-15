Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Suic Worldwide Stock Performance
Suic Worldwide stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Suic Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.64.
Suic Worldwide Company Profile
