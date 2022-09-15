Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Suic Worldwide Stock Performance

Suic Worldwide stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Suic Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Suic Worldwide Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

