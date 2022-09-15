Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Lowers Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Underperform

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $286.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.66. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Allakos will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 258.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 725,818 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 5,817.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 819,460 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $7,985,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 587.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 564,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

