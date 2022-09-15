Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Lowers Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Underperform

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Allakos Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $286.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.66. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.73.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Allakos will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
