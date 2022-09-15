Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.1 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,785. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

