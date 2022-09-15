Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.20

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
Supply Network Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.
Supply Network Company Profile
