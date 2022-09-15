Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.20

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

