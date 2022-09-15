Supreme Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (HYPE)

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Supreme Finance has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Supreme Finance has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $13,490.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Supreme Finance coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 507.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.95 or 0.02991422 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00828984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020931 BTC.

About Supreme Finance

Supreme Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2.

Buying and Selling Supreme Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

