sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. sUSD has a market cap of $75.24 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,351.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.22 or 0.07304969 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00822181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035388 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 74,834,112 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

