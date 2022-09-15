Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in August

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 625,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,753.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock remained flat at $34.69 on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

