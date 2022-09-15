Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in August

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 625,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,753.0 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
Shares of Suzuki Motor stock remained flat at $34.69 on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28.
About Suzuki Motor
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMF)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.