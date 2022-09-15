Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.75. 5,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.31. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $405.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.