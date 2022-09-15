Synthetify One Day Trading Volume Reaches $86,943.00 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $855,420.70 and $86,943.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Synthetify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

