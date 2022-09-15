Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.57. 85,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.