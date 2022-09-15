Systelligence LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,806. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

