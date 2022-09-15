Systelligence LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,244 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,324,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $190.73. 635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,989. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

