Systelligence LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,244 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,324,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $190.73. 635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,989. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.