Systelligence LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,906,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,240. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91.

