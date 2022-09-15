Systelligence LLC Has $18.61 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 155.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,405 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,695. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

