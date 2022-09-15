Systelligence LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.42. 715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,665. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $140.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.92.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

