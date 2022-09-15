T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Down 4.3%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. 1,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.88% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

