Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Table Trac Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBTC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Get Table Trac alerts:

Table Trac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.