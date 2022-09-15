Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Table Trac Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBTC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.
Table Trac Company Profile
