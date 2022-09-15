Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 801,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 520,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.67 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.09. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $10.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TBLA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

