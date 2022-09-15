Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $49,000 in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $30,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $39,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.