Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes $32,000 Position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CITEW. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Cartica Acquisition stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.82.

It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a business combination partner focused on the technology firm in India. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

