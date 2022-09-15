Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion.

Tapestry Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,220 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tapestry by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

