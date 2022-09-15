Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.66. 66,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,407. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.13 and a 200 day moving average of $184.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

