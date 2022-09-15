Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TGT traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.92. 170,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,407. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.37. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.