Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Louis Steffens Acquires 11,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,452. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,857,000 after buying an additional 96,804 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,561,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,546,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.