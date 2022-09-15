TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,574,800 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 4,969,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 715.0 days.

TCL Electronics Trading Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:TCLHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. TCL Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

