TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,574,800 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 4,969,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 715.0 days.
TCL Electronics Trading Down 4.5 %
OTCMKTS:TCLHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. TCL Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.68.
About TCL Electronics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCL Electronics (TCLHF)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.