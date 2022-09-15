Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 209,100 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vale were worth $40,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vale by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

