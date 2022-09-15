Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 32,889 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 647.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $26,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $449,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $686.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,327. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $702.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.78. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

